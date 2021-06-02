Mayor Launches “We Are One” Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Christian Santos, has started his tenure with the launch of the “We Are One” Campaign.

A statement continued: “The aim of the campaign is to celebrate the rich diversity of our community and how Gibraltarians of all backgrounds and walks of life have through the years come together and lived as one; that which has always been highlighted and praised as unique in a world where peaceful coexistence is often rare. To this end the Mayor’s Office will undertake a social media campaign and begin hosting many different events at the City Hall. The year ahead will see the celebration of our different religious feasts and faith communities, our many annual charitable undertakings which express the generous spirit of our people, whilst working together with different organisations that raise awareness of issues that affect us all.

“His Worship would like to encourage the community as a whole to join in this celebration of our identity and that which makes our community so special. In addition, and as part of making this vision a reality, weekly open days will be held for those who wish to visit the City Hall, including the beautiful Grand Chamber, Mayor’s Parlour and Gibraltar’s National Art Gallery. The City Hall will be a place where everyone will be celebrated, regardless of age, religion, social or economic background, disability, gender or sexual identity; a venue which every Gibraltarian can call home.”

His Worship the Mayor, Christian Santos, said: "We would like to make the City Hall a place where all feel welcome and at home. By having a central point where members of society can come together, I hope to be able to raise awareness of issues that are important to us all.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “This fantastic initiative aims to bring the people of Gibraltar even closer. By highlighting our rich cultural differences, and thereby celebrating our multi-cultural diversity, we’ll be able to further deepen the legendary respect, understanding and harmony between the great people who make up the enchanting fabric of our society. I encourage everyone to support the Mayor’s new venture as I certainly will and I wish him every success with this important and valuable civic campaign”.