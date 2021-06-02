Unite concerned over “insecure contracts” in the Care Agency

Unite says that the quantity of and continued reliance on insecure contracts within the Care Agency is “not benefiting staff, service users, the families of service users or the employer.”

A statement continued: “The union is appalled at the quantity of short fixed term contracts that continue to be utilised within the Care Agency. Employees have been subjected to short term renewals and terminations of their contracts which has led to them being in a state of constant financial insecurity. This type of employment practice is not helpful to supporting both staff and the service users they look after, it also causes anxiety for the families of the service users, disrupts continuity of care and undermines the vitally important role that the Care Agency plays.

“It continues to cause low morale as staff who have been on the frontline throughout COVID-19 are now deemed unessential despite years of dedication to the most vulnerable people in our community. Some members have been forced to work on as little as two month rolling contracts which leads to them being in a state of paralysis in being able to plan a future for themselves and for their own careers. Recently, staff who have faced non-renewal of their contracts with no consultation, no formal process and no ability to apply for vacancies. Many have then been offered zero hours contracts with agencies placed back where they were previously working, this represents a massive backwards step in the Gibraltar employment market. This also creates greater uncertainty and difficulty in implementing plans for service users who become accustom to those that care for them.

“We have also been made aware that trainees coming into the Care Agency have been given mixed messages on their future employment prospects within the Care Agency. This places a number of new recruits in limbo in terms of their future prospects within the Health and Care Sector. A lack of clear strategy and direction by the decision makers is preventing the service and its employees reaching their full potential for the betterment of service users. As the need for the service continues to grow within the community Unite is expecting the Care Agency and the Ministry of Health to meet the challenge by ensuring that terms and conditions of its own employees are of the highest standards and workers are given the respect and dignity in the workplace that they deserve including certainty and not insecurity in their employment. Over 2,000 people took to the streets of Gibraltar in January 2019 to call for an end to these insecure employment practices and Unite will continue to fight to implement the clear mandate provided by those living and working in Gibraltar that day”.

The union says it continues to consult with representatives and members in respect of these latest challenges whilst exploring both industrial and legal remedies to these issues.