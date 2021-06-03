Street Art Mural – Department Of Education Façade, Queensway

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2021 .

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes has today visited the street art mural that had been produced by Gerry Martinez at the Department of Education Façade, Queensway.

A statement from the Ministry of Culture follows below:

Gerry wanted to create a ‘trompe I’oeil’ effect as if the wall of the building had been knocked down, revealing a garden paradise in which Mother Nature is blessing the earth with her touch, to show the earth is more than just a home, it is a living system and we are part of it. The message behind the mural is that we need to look after our planet because every action carries a consequence.

The mural was selected from a number of entries by the Street Art Committee. Gibraltar Cultural Services, is coordinating the production of these street art murals on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar.



