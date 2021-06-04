Minister Daryanani Meets With The Port Advisory Council

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2021 .

Yesterday, Minister Daryanani chaired the first Gibraltar Port Advisory Council since his appointment as Minister for the Port.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting was an excellent opportunity to discuss Port matters especially with Brexit and Covid-19 in the background.

The Minister for the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said “This was a good opportunity to speak to the Port Advisory Council. Although I have met most of the members separately, it was important to meet them together in their official capacities as members of the Council. Amongst the issues we discussed today were Brexit, Covid, the way ahead for our Port, marketing and the role of the Advisory Council. I think this body has an important role to play and I look forward to working with them to realize the full potential of our Port. There is a lot of work to be done and, no doubt, this will achieve the right results”.





