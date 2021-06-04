NFT "Gibraltar Genesis Collection" Exhibition Opens At John Mackintosh Hall

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2021 .

On Tuesday 8th June till Tuesday 22nd June an exhibition of the images which make up ‘The Genesis Collection’ will be open to the public at the John Mackintosh Hall Lower Exhibition Room.

A statement from One Media & Events follows below:

To celebrate the impact Blockchain is set to have on the world, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau Limited issued a limited edition 2021 commemorative ‘Cryptocurrency’ postage stamp dedicated to this revolutionary new technology.

The Gibraltar Crypto Stamp is tied to a collection of blockchain based Digital Collectibles, or non-fungible token ('NFT'), ‘The Gibraltar Genesis Collection’, comprising of a selection of exclusively commissioned iconic images of Gibraltar which follow the design theme of the Crypto Postage Stamp, exclusively produced by Coinsilium in collaboration with Vietnam-based RedFOX Labs.

The NFTs in the Gibraltar Genesis Collection have been minted with varying levels of scarcity as individual constituents making up a collectible set. The Collection will also include two extremely limited ‘mythic-rare’ NFTs designed with enhanced value characteristics. Purchasers of the Gibraltar Crypto Stamp have the first right to reserve their NFTs from the Collection, with an exclusivity period prior to the general release, which is slated for 19th July 2021.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10 am - 8 pm. For more information on the Gibraltar Crypto Stamp please visit https://www.wopa-plus.com/crypto





