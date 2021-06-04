The Mayor Hosts Jonathan Lutwyche Before Commencing West End Career

Written by YGTV Team on .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, hosted a breakfast at City Hall this morning to express farewell to Gibraltarian dancer Jonathan Lutwyche.

Jonathan  Lutwyche will soon be commencing a career in the London West End performing as a  member of the cast of the now renowned musical ‘The Lion King.’  

His Worship welcomed Jonathan, his mother, sister, and a group of friends and expressed  his best wishes to the accomplished dancer on behalf of the whole community of Gibraltar. 



 

share with Whatsapp