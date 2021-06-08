Success For Stylos Dance Studios At Online AcroDance Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2021 .

Last week members of Stylos Dance Studios competed in the Dynasty AcroDance & Aerial Competition.

A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:

‘Don’t limit yourself to the skies when there is a whole galaxy out there’ If covid has brought us anything good, it’s the unlimited possibilities of the online dance world especially competing against the best worldwide. An amazing day of competition yesterday with Canadian founded Dynasty AcroDance & Aerial Competition and their spectacular set of industry professional judges.