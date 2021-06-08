Success For Stylos Dance Studios At Online AcroDance Competition
Last week members of Stylos Dance Studios competed in the Dynasty AcroDance & Aerial Competition.
A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:
‘Don’t limit yourself to the skies when there is a whole galaxy out there’ If covid has brought us anything good, it’s the unlimited possibilities of the online dance world especially competing against the best worldwide. An amazing day of competition yesterday with Canadian founded Dynasty AcroDance & Aerial Competition and their spectacular set of industry professional judges.
- Ella Hurtado with ‘20th Century Fox’ placed 3rd in her age Category and 3rd Overall in the Accelerated (Advanced) Junior Solo Division with a score of 94.73 and a Diamond Crown Award Classification.
- Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne with ‘Dive In The Pool’ ranked 6th Overall in the Accelerated (Advanced) All Ages Duet/Trio Division achieving 93.93 marks and a Gold Award Classification.
- Megan Wink, Jyra Hendrick & Yuval Lahav with ‘Turn To Stone’ placed 3rd in their age Category and 10th Overall in the Accelerated (Advanced) All Ages Duet/Trio Division scoring 93.37 and a Gold Award Classification.
- Anna Jimenez with ‘Alive’ placing 3rd in her age Category ranked 10th Overall in the Accelerated (Advanced) Intermediate Solo Division receiving 94.03 and a Diamond Crown Award Classification.
- Janelle Hendrick with ‘Bangkok’ and Anna Pecino, Marianne Hook & Janelle Hendrick with ‘La Bamba’ also obtained a Gold Award Classification with a score between 91 and 93 but just missed out on the Top 10 Overalls.