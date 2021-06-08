Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Online Celebration

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2021 .

On Thursday 10th June, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation will host an online international event. Taking part in the event is Award Leader Gabriella Grech who formed part of a panel recounting some of their Award experiences.

A statement from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar follows below:

On Thursday 10 June at 3pm, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation is proud to host A Global Celebration, the first ever online international event for the entire Award family all over the world. From participants and alumni to volunteers and donors, we would love everyone to join us!

Hosted by UK TV Presenter Rhys Stephenson and joined by HRH Prince Edward, we’ll be celebrating all things Award with music, games and the launch of something very exciting that you won’t want to miss!

There’s no registration required, just simply click the link and you’ll be one of thousands joining the Award family from around the world to mark the extraordinary life of the Duke of Edinburgh and the legacy he created through the Award. Together, let’s sustain the legacy of the Award, ensure the future and champion the infinite potential of young people for years to come.

www.aglobalcelebration.com

To learn more about the Award as a whole or, if you would like to get involved, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



