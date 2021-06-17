Minister Daryanani Meets With The BID Task Force Group

Written by YGTV Team on 17 June 2021 .

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, has today met with the BID task force group, led by Mr Mo Aswat of the Mosaic Partnership.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is the first time that Minister Daryanani has met with the group since the Business Improvement Districts Bill was passed in Parliament.

Minister Daryanani said: “I am delighted to welcome Mr Aswat back to Gibraltar to finalize the arrangements for the BID. It is good news that the legislation is now in place. I took this opportunity to give a short overview on how the Government has been working on helping our small business sector during the pandemic and how we had been successful in attracting tourists to Gibraltar for the summer. We also discussed time frames for the ballot to occur. Businesses want to know when this will happen and I reassured them that they can count on the Government’s support on making this project a huge success.As Minister forBusiness, it is heart breaking to see our people suffer and I will give it my all to get our economy back on the road to recovery”.





