The Governor Visits The Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2021 .

His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel visited the Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

A statement from the Government follows below:

He was greeted by CAB Manager Pili Rodriguez, Deputy Manager Ivan Cruz and some members of the Board of Trustees. Minister Samantha Sacramento was also in attendance.

His Excellency was given a tour of the facilities where he was introduced to the staff. He was given a brief overview of the different services and the work that they carry out.

CAB Manager Pili Rodriguez said:“it was indeed encouraging to have the opportunity to presentto HE how CAB is proactive by identifying issues, trends and anxieties concerning the community and how we initiate services to address them”.

Minister Sacramento said: “it was a pleasure to have His Excellency the Governor H.E. Sir David Steel visit Citizen’s Advice Bureau and meet the staff who work tirelessly to offer an excellent service to the public. I would like to thank the Governor Sir David Steele for taking time out of his very busy schedule to visit CAB”.





