Seniors Tea For Two Big Band Night

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2021 .

Sophie Clifton-Tucker of Little English and Jason Harper of B2 Projects welcomed back the first Seniors Tea for Two event since the first lockdown due to COVID-19.

Seniors Tea for Two is a monthly charitable initiative that welcomes the elderly for an afternoon of tea, coffee, and cakes over music and conversation. Unfortunately, these events have been put on hold for over a year due to the pandemic.

ST42 restarted with a bang last month, hosting a free Big Band night at the Theatre Café, complete with BBQ and drinks. A brilliant time was had by all, and the team look forward to hosting many more.

Sophie commented: “We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Paul Riley Big Band, who were nothing short of spectacular; to the Rotary Club for organising the band; to Lawrence of the Theatre Café and his fantastic staff; to the Gibraltar Red Cross for so very kindly sponsoring this event; and to Manolo Ruiz of the Gibraltar Seniors Citizen’s Association for his unwavering support, and without whom ST42 would not have been possible.”

The organisers concluded by adding that loneliness amongst our senior citizens is unfortunately a very real issue: “The ST42 team urge you to check on your neighbours, elderly friends, and family members. Just one little knock on a door can make more of a difference than we could imagine.”

If you know of anyone who could benefit from these social meet-ups, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The next tea will take place on the 13th July, 2pm, at the Theatre Cafe.