Deputy Chief Minister showcases Gibraltar to Commonwealth business

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2021 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia this afternoon gave a short address to the Global Advisory Council of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

The event was hosted virtually from Gibraltar by its Chairman Lord Marland, with the image of the Rock in the background.

Dr Garcia said that the Government was delighted with the opening of a business hub here. He explained that Gibraltar is ideally located at a crossroads between east and west (the Atlantic and the Mediterranean) also between north and south (Europe and Africa).

The Deputy Chief Minister outlined that the main components of the economy were financial services, on-line gaming, port services and tourism. He highlighted the fact that Gibraltar enjoyed continued market access into the United Kingdom in respect of the former two.

He also explained the concept of the creation of an area of greater prosperity with the neighbouring region in the context of the future relationship with the European Union and set out the positive economic opportunities for companies wishing to headquarter in Gibraltar to conduct business in Africa or elsewhere.

The Global Advisory Council is a meeting of the strategic partners of the CWEIC across the Commonwealth.