CSI Work Experience

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2021 .

Four Prior Park School Year 11 students spent a week accompanying officers on a range of jobs including burglaries and the recovery of fuel containers.

The youngsters learned how to dust for fingerprints and how to recover shoe imprints left behind at crime scenes.

Crime Scene Manager, Detective Constable Steve Palmer, said: “We hope they got an insight into the exciting world of the CSI department and how our detectives help solve crimes.

“It was certainly an interesting week for them.”