ERG Present Official Diversity Flag To Chief Minister

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

Equality Rights Group Chair Felix Alvarez and Secretary Charles Trico today presented various Diversity flags to the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, at No. 6 Convent Place.

A statement from the ERG follows below:

With a background of commemoration of the 1969 New York riots that signaled the birth of the LGBT+ movement, Equality Rights Group Chair Felix Alvarez and Secretary Charles Trico today presented various Diversity flags to the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, at No. 6 Convent Place.

'There are many generic 'rainbow' flags; and then there's our very own official Gibraltar-specific LGBT+ Diversity Flag. And it has an interesting history,' a Spokesperson for the group explained.