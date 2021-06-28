Miss Cover Girl 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

Brooke Gaiviso was recently crowned Miss Cover Girl.

A statement from Nº1 Models Gibraltar follows below:

She was crowned by Bella Ochello at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

Choreography by Kelvin Hewitt (Nº1 Models Gibraltar) a very complicated decision for the judges to choose amongst the 12 beautiful contestants for the title. At the end votes were added and this determent the winner of this contest.

Presented by Daniel Robinson the event was agile and entertaining, with up to five different sections of the contestants (Opening Number, Miss Individuality , Miss Creative, Miss Catwalk and Miss elegance to go punctuating the different prizes that were selected on the night (individual, creative look, Catwalk and Elegance.) With the presence of Mediterranean Dance School and the talented Charlene Figueras with her new OWL collection Rose Quartz.

After two hours, The winner was 10 years old Brooke Gaivizo, Brooke was also awarded Miss Individuality and Miss Creative look, 1st Princess was Paris Rowbottom who also won Miss Friendship and 2nd Princess was awarded to Lucia Ruiz Walker who also won Miss Photogenic. The Miss Elegance and Miss Catwalk awards was awarded to Chanel Nuñez the No1 Models Award was given to Jagmila Tavares, Ella Gaiviso won Miss Social Network and the Beauty With A Purpose Awards.

Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to thank once again everyone who made the show possible especially my helpers for helping Backstage and my front of house, it was again another successful show with great feedback from the public.

Photography - Allan Garro

Makeup- Rafa Anaya

Hair - Daniella Lima