Armed Forces Day 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2021 .

Armed Forces Week ended last Saturday culminating in a number of community events to recognise the work of the Armed Forces and to thank and celebrate the Armed Forces community.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

This year British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) took the opportunity to host their own event which took place on Saturday 19 June, one week ahead of National Armed Forces Day (AFD). This was the first time that BFGib had marked AFD by opening its gates at the Naval Base to the public for a day of fun activities, events and entertainment.

The day began with a Convent Guard Mount, conducted by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG). This was followed by a ceremonial march by serving personnel, veterans and cadets, starting at Holy Trinity Cathedral and ending at the main entrance to the Naval Base and signalled the start of the AFD Gibraltar Open Day.

From the outset the public descended on the Naval Base, much to the delight of the organisers. Over 3,500 people came through the gates to enjoy a fun-filled day. And there was plenty for everyone to enjoy. Tours of HMS TRENT and HMS DASHER, military static and interactive displays by RNGS, the RG, the RAF and AFRS, GDP Dog displays, watersports, equipment stands, stalls and so much more. BFBS Gibraltar provided the commentary and there was also plenty of support from the Gibraltarian community – in the form of live acts on the day as well as tremendous engagement from the local businesses and agencies in the lead up to and during the event.

Speaking at the event Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces Gibraltar said: “The last 12-18 months have been really difficult for people, so this was a great opportunity to bring together the Armed Forces here in Gibraltar and the Gibraltarian community, coming together for a really nice open day, and to just give an indication that we are getting back to normality. It also coincided with AFD which is a great way to say thank you to the men and women in the Armed Forces deployed around the world.”

He added: “We are really well looked after here in Gibraltar and my team here in BFGib are really appreciative of the way Gibraltar looks after them and this is an opportunity to give a little back.”

AFD Gibraltar was one of the first major events to be held in Gibraltar following the COVID 19 lockdown. Being able to get out and enjoy the day as a community was welcomed by all and no doubt everyone is looking forward to next year’s event.

However, the fun didn’t end when the Naval Base closed its gates at 1630. AFD Gibraltar celebrations continued in Grand Casemates later in the day with an evening of entertainment, courtesy of HMGoG.





