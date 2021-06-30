OBE Gibraltar Association AGM
The Annual General meeting of the OBE Gibraltar Association was held on Tuesday 29 June 2021 at The King’s Chapel music room.
The following committee was elected;
Chairman Richard Labrador MBE MStJ
Secretary Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas MBE JP
Treasurer Marcus Killick OBE
Committee members Jean Penney BEM
Mary Sene BEM
Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE
Albert Langston MBE JP
Joseph Chiara MBE KStJ
Chaplain Fr Danny Hernandez RN
Auditors Mesod (Tito) Benady MBE
Albert Langston MBE JP
A spokes person said: "The meeting was well attended and gave its Patron, His Excellency The Governor, an opportunity to meet some of its members. Following the meeting there was a talk on The King’s Chapel by historian Richard Garcia MBE. Members of the Association will be volunteering to keep the Chapel open every Tuesday morning."