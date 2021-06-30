OBE Gibraltar Association AGM

The Annual General meeting of the OBE Gibraltar Association was held on Tuesday 29 June 2021 at The King’s Chapel music room.

The following committee was elected;

Chairman Richard Labrador MBE MStJ

Secretary Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas MBE JP

Treasurer Marcus Killick OBE

Committee members Jean Penney BEM

Mary Sene BEM

Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE

Albert Langston MBE JP

Joseph Chiara MBE KStJ

Chaplain Fr Danny Hernandez RN

Auditors Mesod (Tito) Benady MBE

Albert Langston MBE JP

A spokes person said: "The meeting was well attended and gave its Patron, His Excellency The Governor, an opportunity to meet some of its members. Following the meeting there was a talk on The King’s Chapel by historian Richard Garcia MBE. Members of the Association will be volunteering to keep the Chapel open every Tuesday morning."