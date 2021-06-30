OBE Gibraltar Association AGM

The Annual General meeting of the OBE Gibraltar Association was held on Tuesday 29 June 2021 at The King’s Chapel music room.

 

The following committee was elected;

Chairman                    Richard Labrador MBE MStJ

            Secretary                    Dilip Dayaram Tirathdas MBE JP

            Treasurer                    Marcus Killick OBE

            Committee members  Jean Penney BEM

                                                Mary Sene BEM

                                                Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE

                                                Albert Langston MBE JP

                                                Joseph Chiara MBE KStJ

            Chaplain                      Fr Danny Hernandez RN

            Auditors                       Mesod (Tito) Benady MBE

                                                Albert Langston MBE JP

 

A spokes person said: "The meeting was well attended and gave its Patron, His Excellency The Governor, an opportunity to meet some of its members. Following the meeting there was a talk on The King’s Chapel by historian Richard Garcia MBE. Members of the Association will be volunteering to keep the Chapel open every Tuesday morning."

