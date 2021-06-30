Community Care Action Group To Hold Demonstration Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 30 June 2021 .

The Community Care Action Group is holding a demonstration tomorrow at 11am at Wellington Front.

The group is demanding the re-instatement of the pre-17th February 2020 rules in the payment of the Community Officer Allowance and the payment of arrears of this allowance. Alternatively, the group is calling on the Government to equalise mens’ pensions and the household cost allowance with women at age 60, as promised in its 2011, 2015 & 2019 manifestos.

The group says that it represents Gibraltar resident men who were no longer able to claim Community Officer Allowance as from the 17th February 2020. It says that Community Care imposed “punitive terms and conditions, without warning, without consultation and without a phase-in period.”

A spokesperson said: “This disgraceful injustice affects not only the great majority of men in the 60 - 65 year bracket, but also all men at every age, who will at some time reach retirement age in Gibraltar.”