Command And Dispatch Training

Written by YGTV Team on 30 June 2021 .

Royal Gibraltar Police officers are attending an intensive two-day course at New Mole House on how to become a more effective Control Room officer.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The course aims to teach both new officers and experienced Control Room officers how to maximise public and police safety.

A total of 14 officers have been enrolled on the course, which is being run by one of the force’s most experienced Controllers, PC 156 Alex Povedano, and the Training Department’s Inspector Sean Picton.

Inspector Sean Picton, said: “It’s one of the most demanding jobs in the RGP. We need officers to be calm under pressure and manage high priority incidents effectively, using good communication skills.

“This course will help ensure that we dispatch the correct resources and instructions to officers on the ground, in order to keep the public and our officers safe.

“Our controllers have a high level of responsibility. They are our invisible front line. So they have to get it right.”

In order not to leave the Control Room without manpower, the course was run last week and repeated again today.

The course was opened today by the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger.





