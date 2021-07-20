Digital Asset Management Crowdcube Launch

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2021 .

Digital Asset Management Ltd (DAM) yesterday announced the launch of a Pre-Series A investment round on Crowdcube.

A statement from Digital Asset Management follows below:

DAM is breaking ground by being the first ever Gibraltar company to raise capital on Crowdcube, allowing retail investors to buy shares in the company for as little as 10.00 GBP.

Established in 2017, DAM is one of 12 DLT licensed and regulated companies in Gibraltar, taking advantage of the regulatory certainty offered by the Gibraltar Government. DAM is licensed and regulated to offer crypto OTC (Over-The-Counter) brokerage and custodial services by the GFSC. The company has 32 employees, most of which are based in Gibraltar and has ambitions to enter the American markets in 2022.

DAM has over 400 OTC clients and has traded +500m euros worth of crypto in the first half of 2021 alone.

The company is launching Damex in Q4 this year. Damex is a retail application focused on health and finance which has gained over 80,000 sign ups on a waiting list so far.

Aside from the DLT license in Gibraltar, which allows DAM to buy/sell and store crypto for their clients as a financial institution, DAM is also registered with the FCA in the UK as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) agency company under Modulr Finance Ltd. Which allows DAM to issue IBANs (International Bank Account Numbers) and Sort Codes to their clients within the Damex mobile application.

Additionally, the DAMEX debit card has been approved by Visa and shipments will begin before the end of the year.

DAM’s CEO, Sam Buxton commented: ‘‘Our first four years have been a successful grind and we are now well positioned for the next four years to be game changing for the company. We truly believe our Damex Application will make a positive impact in our communities.” “We’re excited to welcome the public into our family and we look forward to the journey ahead with the community by our side.”

If owning shares in DAM interests you, sign up to crowdcube and join DAM’s social media channels to stay up to date with upcoming announcements.