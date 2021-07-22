Closure Of The Bella Vista Day Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2021 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority and Elderly Residential Services have announced that the Bella Vista Day Centre will close as from Monday 26th July due to the rising positive COVID cases in the community. The service will remain available until Friday for those who cannot make alternative arrangements at short notice.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

This decision has been by clinical professionals and Public Health advice to ensure the service users are protected against a potential outbreak within the establishment.

The Bella Vista Outreach service will be reinforced to increase support to the service users in the community.

Once again, the GHA and ERS would like to thank all service users and their loved ones for their understanding and cooperation during these unprecedented times.





