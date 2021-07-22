Visits To Patients At Ocean Views Stopped Until Further Notice

Due to a number of patients and staff testing positive for COVID-19, Ocean Views will be closed to visitors until further notice.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

This is a precautionary measure; with patient and public wellbeing in mind, in order to minimise the risk of further spreading of the virus.

Staff are working hard to ensure relatives of patients at Ocean Views are kept up to date and in contact with patients. Anyone requiring further information in respect of relatives can call 20078807 and ask to be put through to the relevant ward.

GHA OceanViews management would like to thank the friends and families ofthe patients for their understanding and the staff at Ocean Views for their hard work during these continuously challenging times.

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘This difficult decision has been made by clinicians, under Public Health advice, that closing Ocean Views to visitors is the appropriate and reasonable response required to protect patient safety and wellbeing. This will be kept under constant review and visits will be resumed as normal as soon as it is safe to do so.’





