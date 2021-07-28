Special Needs Action Group Welcomes Cross Party Disability Select Committee Announcement
A statement from Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) follows below:
The Special Needs Action Group (“SNAG”) welcomes the recent announcement of a Cross Party Disability Select Committee (the “Committee”), by the Chief Minister, following Mr Bossino’s emotive speech. It does however stress that both children and adults with special needs, and the families who support them, suffer daily, not due to their disabilities but because of the barriers facilitating equal access to provisions and services, and the general lack of special needs awareness and co-ordination in Gibraltar. The area needs urgent action and reform. Although the move is welcome, it is long overdue, and SNAG hopes that the Committee is quick to speak to the many dedicated groups in what should be a holistic approach to this area and action the necessary investment and change promptly. The list of examples are endless, from an all encompassing Special Needs/Disability Code of Practice and strategy, to an assisted living facility, to a further education centre, it extends to a vast list. SNAG will make representations to the Committee once it has been formed to ensure that it is fully appraised on all the many issues which need urgent attention.