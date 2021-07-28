Special Needs Action Group Welcomes Cross Party Disability Select Committee Announcement

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) has welcomed the Chief Minister's recent announcement of a Cross Party Disability Select Committee. SNAG has stressed that "both children and adults with special needs, and the families who support them, suffer daily, not due to their disabilities but because of the barriers facilitating equal access to provisions and services, and the general lack of special needs awareness and co-ordination in Gibraltar."

A statement from Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) follows below: