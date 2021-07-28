Cross Frontier Group Calls For An Agreement That Benefits Citizens And Provides Certainty For The Future

The Cross Frontier Group yesterday held an online meeting where organizations assessed the upcoming negotiating process for the post-Brexit agreement.

A statement from the Cross Frontier Group follows below:

In an online meeting held yesterday, the organizations that make up the Cross Frontier Group have assessed the situation of the upcoming negotiating process for the post-Brexit agreement, whilst also reiterating the interests of civil society in Governments reaching an agreement that provides legal certainty to the relations between both territories that allows for a deepening of economic, social and cultural cooperation.

Trade union and business organizations demand fluidity at the border throughout the process.

The economic and social fabric of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, organized within the Cross Frontier Group, has held a meeting in order to analyze the situation of the negotiating process that should give finality to the pre-agreement reached on December 31 of last year, and which will serve to establish a new framework for the future relations between Gibraltar and the European Union after Brexit.

Without going into the negotiating strategies or the legitimate interests that the parties may defend in this negotiation process, the Cross Frontier Group has appealed to government representatives so that this process culminates in a legal agreement that meets the expectations of the citizens of both territories.

The representatives of civil society in this area consider it essential that governments provide this area with a framework that provides legal certainty and stability to these relationships, which, in the opinion of the Cross Frontier Group, is fundamental for the prospect of shared development.

For the Cross Frontier Group, the previous agreements both in the Memoranda of Understanding and the “New Year's Eve agreement”, create a promising precedent that set out the possibilities for future agreement that respects the interests of all parties and the potential for job creation and wealth.

Finally, the Group has reiterated its demand that, throughout the negotiating process, and whatever the result, the movement of people and goods between the two territories is guaranteed, as this is a key element of the peaceful coexistence and cooperation between the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.