Motion Calls For Community Care Action Group To Withdraw “Inaccurate” Letter

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2021 .

A motion calling on the Community Care Action Group to withdraw the letter it handed to the Governor during a recent protest will be moved at the next meeting of Parliament.

The text reads as follows:

The Hon the Chief Minister has given notice on 29th July 2021 that he proposes to move the following motion at the next Meeting of Parliament:

"This House:

NOTES the terms of the letter delivered to His Excellency the Governor by the Chairman of the Community Care Action Group, Mr Joe Capurro, in relation the said Group's claims against the Trustees of the independent charity, Community Care;

FURTHER NOTES the cogent and clear explanations provided by the Minister for Social Insurance, the Father of the House, the Hon Sir Joe Bossano MP, in his contribution on the second reading of the Appropriation Bill 2021, as to the history of pensions in Gibraltar and in particular the circumstances that gave rise to the creation of Community Care by a group of private individuals;

ALSO NOTES the statements by the Chief Minister, the Leader of the House, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, in his reply during the debate on the Appropriation Bill 2021, dealing with the many inaccuracies contained in the letter from the Chairman of the Community Care Action Group to His Excellency;

FURTHER NOTES AND AGREES that, given the material inaccuracies contained in the letter to His Excellency from the chairman of the Community Care Action Group, Mr Capurro, the Chief Minister has been right to call on the Group to withdraw the letter to His Excellency, at least insofar as the blatant inaccuracies therein contained;

And therefore now calls upon the Community Care Action Group to withdraw those parts of the said letter to His Excellency which have been demonstrated to be inaccurate and which are therefore misleading."