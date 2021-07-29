Former Governor Visits Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2021 .

Former Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis CB CBE visited Gibraltar this week following his recent appointment as Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council’s (CWEIC) Gibraltar Office.

A statement follows below:

His highly anticipated visit marked his first return to the Rock since his departure 18 months ago and consisted of a series of meetings with ministers, officials, local businesses and some familiar faces.

Lieutenant General Davis said:

“I am delighted and grateful to the Commonwealth’s Enterprise and Investment Council for giving me the opportunity to play a small part in supporting the continued success of Gibraltar’s Business Community. As Chair of the Council’s Gibraltar Office, I look forward to assisting Gibraltar’s businesses in establishing, developing and sustaining a network of complementary, collaborative and productive relationships cross the Commonwealth’s global business landscape”.

In recent weeks we have seen Lord Marland inaugurate the CWEIC Gibraltar office, followed by the appointment of our former Governor as Chair. The ongoing process of establishing the Office, in step with building its network of Strategic Partners, is the first step in strengthening, deepen and broadening the Gibraltar Business Community’s links with wider Commonwealth business opportunities and partners during these testing times.





