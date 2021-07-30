Disposal Of Military Flares

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2021 .

During the period 2nd to 6th August, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, assisted by 621 EOD Squadron from the UK, will be disposing of some legacy military flares.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

During the disposal activity people in the vicinity of Buffadero Military Training Camp might see a small plume of smoke rising over the training area whilst the flares are being burnt. This is perfectly normal and is part of the disposal process. There will be no impact to the public or the wildlife in the nature reserve.





