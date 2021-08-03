CPA Launches Youth Creativity Competition

03 August 2021

To celebrate their 110th anniversary,the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has launched a Youth Creativity Competition for under-18s. The CPA is asking participants to submit their creative response to the question: ‘What will Parliaments look like in the next 110 years?’.

On 18th July 2021, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) celebrated its 110th anniversary. As the CPA marks this anniversary and reflects on the evolution of Parliaments over the last 110 years, it must also look forward and consider what the next 110 years may hold for Parliaments, democracy and the Commonwealth.

To help the CPA think about the future, it is turning to those who will define it: young people. On the day of the 110th anniversary, the CPS is launching a Youth Creativity Competition for under-18s, asking them to submit their creative response to the question: ‘What will Parliaments look like in the next 110 years?’

Parliaments across the Commonwealth have been encouraged to reach out to their young people to enter the competition by writing an essay, filming a video, designing a piece of art or creating any other piece of work that responds to the question above.

The judges will be looking for creative and imaginative entries that also show a good understanding of what a Parliament/Legislature is, why it is important now and how it might evolve in the future. One winner in each of the three-age categories will win the equivalent of GBP £100 in book or gift vouchers. Winners and runners up will also have their submissions published by the CPA online.

For full details of the CPA 110th Anniversary Youth Creativity Competition, including the entry deadline, submission guidelines and application form, visit: www.cpahq.org/our networks/youth-engagement/youth-creativity-competition-2021/

HOW TO ENTER

To enter the competition, participants must send their entry, along with a completed application form to their Gibraltar Branch.

All submissions must be sent to the Gibraltar branch by midnight on 10th September 2021. The submissions will then be judged and the winner/runner-up will be sent to the CPA to be included in the finals.

For any further information, please contact the CPA Gibraltar Branch at: Tel: 20078420

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.