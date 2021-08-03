Global Privacy And Data Protection Awards 2021

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, as the Information Commissioner, has  been shortlisted for two awards from the Global Privacy Assembly (“GPA”) in respect  of work done by the GRA’s Information Rights Division.  

A statement from the GRA follows below:

There are five award categories: education and public awareness, accountability,  dispute resolution and enforcement, innovation and people’s choice. The GRA has been  shortlisted for: education and public awareness, and dispute resolution and  enforcement.  

Category A: Education and Public Awareness 

The GRA is one of three finalists – the other finalists are the Polish Data Protection  Authority and the European Data Protection Supervisor.  

 

The GRA has been nominated for its “Control Your Privacy” campaign, which takes a  layered and multi-pronged approach to raising awareness about data protection law  and privacy, combining traditional and modern outreach methods, to target key sectors  within the community, namely children and adults, with different awareness raising  methods used for each. Key features relating to the awareness raising activities carried  out for each key target sector are outline below. 

  1. Students: 

(a) All school students are taught about privacy and data protection. GRA  staff attend schools to deliver presentations on data protection and privacy followed by a question-and-answer session. All Gibraltar school students in three year groups are involved (ages 11-12, 13-14, and 15-16). 

(b) Annual survey. A survey (undertaken annually) is conducted with corresponding  reports published on the GRA’s website. The survey helps learn about student  behaviour and promotes engagement.  

(c) Educating the educators. The GRA developed educational resources, which  teachers can make use of to educate students on privacy and data protection. The  lesson plans adopt the International Framework developed by the GPA. 

  1. Adults

(a) Public events in the city centre. The GRA promotes and periodically conducts  a “Data Protection Day” in town to engage directly with members of the public to  generate and promote awareness in data protection. 

(b) Cooperation with key stakeholders. The GRA invites other bodies (e.g. the  Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Youth  Service and the Office of Fair Trading) to participate in its initiatives and  participates and supports the initiatives of others (e.g. the GRA participates in other  initiatives such as the Royal Gibraltar Police’s video for safer internet day and the  Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau’s awareness raising events in town). 

(c) Social media. In keeping with new technologies and behaviour, the GRA operates  a social media campaign to engage with the public and disseminate information.  

(d) Video. Creation and use of short eye-catching videos to raise awareness, promote  guidance and topics disseminated via social media. 

(e) Survey: In 2020, the GRA carried out a Data Protection Survey amongst the  general public.  

(f) Press releases: Press releases are regularly issued in relation to the GRA’s  activities. 

The key features of the GRA’s initiative are the combination of techniques, modern  and traditional, to engage with different key sectors of the community, including direct one to one engagement methods, as well as methods of mass communication, and in  cooperation with other stakeholders to promote a collective voice and action. 

Category D: Dispute Resolution and Enforcement 

In this category the GRA has been shortlisted as part of a group, which consists of the  U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office, the Office of the Australian Information  Commissioner, the GRA, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data of  Hong Kong (China), the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner of  Switzerland and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada. The group has  been shortlisted for its cooperative compliance initiative concerning Video  Teleconferencing Companies (“VTC”). 

The work consisted of an international call to address data protection and privacy  concerns relating to VTC use, which had accelerated during the pandemic. Key features  of the initiative were – 

(a) Efficiency. The efficient manner in which concerns were raised and established  internationally amongst data protection and privacy authorities, and a compliance  approach agreed, which allowed the group to gather substantial intelligence on the VTC industry without duplicative, resource-intensive investigations. Extremely high  returns on collaborative enforcement investment. 

(b) Collaborative. The group achieved high-level engagement from four key global  players; benefitted from the expertise of six authorities in developing  communications, questions and analysis; carried out scalable enforcement action  allowing regulators of various sizes and resource limitations to benefit from a global  coordinated action for promoting an industry-wide compliance effect; allocated  tasks (e.g., dividing interviews with VTCs according to time zones) to minimize the  load on each authority; and amplified compliance messaging through unified  communications. 

(c) Impactful. The group generated powerful communications to share compliance  expectations vis-à-vis VTC platforms (open letter), and then identify best practices  (in upcoming release) to encourage broad-based compliance and improve industry wide privacy protection on a global scale. Given the growing number of digital  services that operate across the word, this initiative will have a significant impact  on the protection of VTC consumer’s privacy worldwide. 

Both entries will be submitted to an online vote by the GPA members alongside other  shortlisted entries. In addition, this also means that this work will be eligible for entry  in the People’s Choice Award 2021. The People’s Choice Award will also be a part of  the membership vote.  

With more than 130 data protection and privacy authorities from across the globe, the  GPA is one of the most important global forums for data protection and privacy  authorities. Every year, the GPA’s Global Privacy and Data Protection Awards celebrate  the achievements of the GPA community and highlights good practice.

