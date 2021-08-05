SGA And GMBA Meet With Governor

The President of the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association (GMBA), Clive Reed and Steven Marin, Secretary of GMBA and Henry Sacramento Patron of Strait of Gibraltar Association (SGA) recently had a meeting with His Excellency Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, Governor of Gibraltar.

A joint statement from GMBA and Strait of Gibraltar Association follows below:

