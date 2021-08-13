GSD Congratulates GCSE Students

The GSD has congratulated students on their GCSE results.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD Opposition is pleased to congratulate all local students on their excellent GCSE Results.  Shadow Education Minister Edwin Reyes said: 

“It is particularly gratifying to see the positive outcome achieved by our schools and the Gibraltar College whose  teachers have worked very hard to devise a series of assessments which resulted in teachers being able to assess their  students’ performances and provide examination boards with collated evidence as required.  

I am really pleased for all pupils who achieved excellent results in their public examinations notwithstanding the  challenges to normal academic life which has been experienced due to the COVID pandemic. I am sure students will  now discuss and take advice from their teachers and families in order to best choose which subjects to follow leading  towards A Levels or what their best career or further training path is. The important thing is to keep on believing in  yourself and to follow your dreams. Your Gibraltarian Community will always be there supporting you to ensure your  successes continue as far as possible.”



