GSD Congratulates GCSE Students

Written by YGTV Team on 13 August 2021 .

The GSD has congratulated students on their GCSE results.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD Opposition is pleased to congratulate all local students on their excellent GCSE Results. Shadow Education Minister Edwin Reyes said:

“It is particularly gratifying to see the positive outcome achieved by our schools and the Gibraltar College whose teachers have worked very hard to devise a series of assessments which resulted in teachers being able to assess their students’ performances and provide examination boards with collated evidence as required.

I am really pleased for all pupils who achieved excellent results in their public examinations notwithstanding the challenges to normal academic life which has been experienced due to the COVID pandemic. I am sure students will now discuss and take advice from their teachers and families in order to best choose which subjects to follow leading towards A Levels or what their best career or further training path is. The important thing is to keep on believing in yourself and to follow your dreams. Your Gibraltarian Community will always be there supporting you to ensure your successes continue as far as possible.”





