Minister Daryanani Welcomes First Official Cruise Call Since The Beginning Of The Pandemic

Written by YGTV Team on 13 August 2021 .

Today Gibraltar saw its first official cruise call since the pandemic started.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Wind Surf, from Windstar Cruises arrived this morning at 8.00am and is expected to depart our Port at 18.00 hours. Gibraltar was included in it’s itinerary as part of their Mediterranean Cruise.

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani MP, went onboard “Wind Surf” and was given a short tour of the ship by Captain Roman Krstanovic. He also presented the Captain with a framed photograph of Gibraltar who, in return, presented the Minister with a Wind Surf plaque.

Minister Daryanani said, “I am delighted to see the return of cruising to Gibraltar. I hope this is the first of many visits to our Rock. The cruising industry worldwide has suffered immensely over the last eighteen months and our businesses have missed these calls tremendously. The Governmentis committed to increasing cruise calls to our Port. Throughout the pandemic we have been in constant communication with all cruise operators, but I want to take this one step further by engaging with them in person when travel allows. As the major cruise companies start working on their itineraries for 2023 and 2024, Gibraltar’s aim is to be at the forefront of their plans”.





