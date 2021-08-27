COVID-19 Public Health Advice

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2021 .

Public Health Gibraltar says it would like to remind the public to remain alert to the fact that the COVID- 19 is still within the community and we must all continue to follow Public Health Advice.

A statement continued: “While the numbers at the moment reflect a decrease in the infection rate compared to a month ago, there are still people being infected and infecting others.

“Those vaccinated will be less likely to be infected and the symptoms will be milder, however, in extreme cases and for particularly vulnerable individuals severe consequences cannot be excluded. For those unvaccinated the risk of symptomatic disease is higher, with severe complications and death, especially for those in one of the at risk groups, such as those over 60, with other chronic disease or particularly weak immune-system. For this reason, it is important that unvaccinated people over 60 or other risk groups, consider avoiding large groups of people, group outings or any other type of activity that include people coming together especially if inside, as these activities will increase the risk of transmission. If organising an event, ensure that those whom are unvaccinated have a negative lateral flow test done within 24hours before attending the event.

“The following is also strongly recommended:

Mask wearing.



Regular hand sanitising.



Record the details of those attending to assist contact tracing in the case of positive cases.



Have a symptom checker and advise attendees to report any of these symptoms to 111

immediately:



Persistent headache



Fever (temperature over 37.8oC)



A new cough (dry or chesty & producing phlegm)



Shortness of breath (unable to complete a sentence without pausing to breathe)



Loss of appetite, sense of smell, and/or taste



A sore throat



Flu-type symptoms (including muscle pains/body aches etc.)



Allergy-type symptoms (blocked or runny nose, itchy/ hot eyes)



“With National Day approaching, it is strongly recommended that the public take note of the information provided and follow a sensible and responsible approach on the day.

“The Public are encouraged to report any concerns regarding COVID-19 non-compliance to the Contact Tracing Bureau.

“If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please inform GHA 111 at the earliest opportunity and strictly follow their direction.

“If you need any advice in the prevention of COVID-19, please visit the Public Health Gibraltar Website: www.covid.gi”