Albert Risso COVID-19 Outbreak Is Over

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2021 .

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, has declared an end to the Outbreak of COVID-19 within Albert Risso Elderly Residential Block.

No further positive cases have been recorded since the 15th of August and all those who had contracted the virus have now recovered.

Some measures implemented during this outbreak will be lifted shortly and all residents will be informed accordingly.

Public Health Gibraltar would like to remind all elderly residents to remain alert to the fact that the COVID-19 is still within the community and we must all continue to follow Public Health Advice.

A statement continued: “Those vaccinated will be less likely to be infected and the symptoms will be milder, however, in extreme cases and for particularly vulnerable individuals severe consequences cannot be excluded. For this reason, all over 60 or other risk groups, should consider avoiding large groups of people, group outings or any other type of activity that include people coming together especially if inside, as these activities will increase the risk of transmission.

“The following is also strongly recommended:

Mask wearing.



Regular hand sanitising.



Record the details of those attending to assist contact tracing in the case of positive cases.

Have a symptom checker and advise attendees to report any of these symptoms to 111 immediately:

- Persistent headache



- Fever (temperature over 37.8oC)



- A new cough (dry or chesty & producing phlegm)



- Shortness of breath (unable to complete a sentence without pausing to breathe)



- Loss of appetite, sense of smell, and/or taste



- A sore throat



- Flu-type symptoms (including muscle pains/body aches etc.)



- Allergy-type symptoms (blocked or runny nose, itchy/ hot eyes)



“With National Day approaching, it is strongly recommended that everyone takes note of the information provided and follow a sensible and responsible approach on the day.

Everyone is encouraged to report any concerns regarding COVID-19 non-compliance to the Contact Tracing Bureau. If you need any advice in the prevention of COVID-19, please visit the Public Health Gibraltar Website: www.covid.gi"

Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank all residents and families of Albert Risso House for their compliance and patience during these last few weeks.’

