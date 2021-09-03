Garcia briefs Opposition Members on no deal planning

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2021 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia this morning briefed Opposition Members on the Brexit Select Committee on the developing plans for No Negotiated Outcome (NNO) to the negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. The detailed briefing lasted nearly two hours.

The Opposition Members present were Marlene Hassan Nahon, Damon Bossino and Daniel Feetham. The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by the Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez, Principal Secretary Ernest Francis and PA Stephen Britto.

The Government says it remains fully committed to the negotiations for an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union based on the New Year’s Eve Agreement. However, it stresses that it is only “prudent and responsible” to prepare for the possibility of no agreement at the same time.