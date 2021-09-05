Government Congratulates Jack Prior and Team GB on winning gold at European Rowing Under 23 Championships

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2021 .

The Government has sent its congratulations to Gibraltarian Jack Prior and Team Great Britain, who have won the gold medal today in the Men’s Eight final at the 2021 European Rowing Under 23 Championships held in Kruszwica, Poland.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said ‘The whole of Gibraltar is proud of Jack today. To be selected for Team Great Britain and win gold is an amazing achievement. Another example of a Gibraltarian making waves on the world stage.’