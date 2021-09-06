Calpe 21 Conference – Iberian Neanderthals

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2021 .

The 25th edition of the Calpe Conference, organized by the Gibraltar National Museum, takes place between Thursday 23rd and Saturday 25th September at the University of Gibraltar. The subject is Iberian Neanderthals and the conference brings together leading scientists from across the Iberian Peninsula to a meeting that will report on the latest research on the subject.

The conference coincides with the 95th anniversary of the discovery of the Neanderthal child’s skull from Devil’s Tower Rock Shelter, popularly known today as Flint. The conference will also commemorate the life’s work of the late Professor Ofer Bar-Yosef who was a renowned archaeologist who had dedicated a major part of his research to the study of the Neanderthals. Professor Bar-Yosef was a guest speaker at the first Calpe Conference on Neanderthals, in 1998, and had returned to Calpe subsequently.

The conference is open to those who wish to attend, by prior registration. There will be strict adherence to current COVID rules throughout. To gain access to the venue, registration is required, and as in previous years, registration will be free for local residents wishing to attend. A registration fee is payable by non-residents. There will be a quota of delegates permitted within the premises and registrations will be treated on a “first-come” basis.

Further information may be obtained from the Gibraltar National Museum website www.gibmuseum.gi/news/events, or on telephone (+350) 200 74289, Ext 233).