Youth Outreach Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2021 .

A group of teenagers got an insight into what life is like as a soldier thanks to an outreach programme at the Ministry of Defence .

During the two-day event, 12 teenage boys and girls got to grips with weapons, bomb disposal robots and visited various military locations around the Rock.

Organised by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Gibraltar Youth Service, the Youth Outreach Programme is designed to encourage youngsters to join the local regiment.

On the first day, the youngsters were given a presentation about life as a solider, before being shown weapons, bomb disposal equipment and then enjoying a visit to the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

On the second day, they visited the Buffadero Training Camp, where military personnel showed them how an Observation Post works.

They were then shown the Dismounted Close Combat Trainer – an indoor electronic firing range.

An MOD spokesperson said: “The kids really enjoyed themselves and were very excited throughout. They enjoyed the more hands on activities like the observation post and command tasks. However, their favourite part was the Dismounted Close Combat Trainer as they saw it as a computer game.”

Warrant Officer Michael Sanchez, Royal Gibraltar Regiment, added: “The main aim is to show them what we have to offer and what a cracking career the Regiment is, because it is, and then they need to decide for themselves.

“I have literally done 19 years and the way I see it, even during the bad times I have found good times. I’ve found times when I’ve been going through a bad patch on exercise, but I’ve still found the fun side.”