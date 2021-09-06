ESG Welcomes Electric Taxi Trial

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2021 .

The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) says it welcomes the recent statement by a member of the Taxi Association that it has successfully trialled electric taxis in the Upper Rock.

A statement continued: “The group hopes that Government notes the passion and interest expressed by Ronnie Ignacio of the Association over the possibilities that running a fully electric taxi service in Gibraltar could bring in terms of reducing noise and air pollution particularly in the Upper Rock.

“The ESG believes the issue of creating charging stations and a suitable location should be possible. It further hopes that despite Covid impacts on our economy, co-financing such necessary changes to Gibraltar’s transport, which in turn would bring dividends from reducing fossil fuel consumption, could form part of measures to reduce emissions and improve our air quality.

“This would also improve our tourism product and help meet climate change targets.”