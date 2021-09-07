National Day Fireworks Arrangements

The SDGG wishes to inform the general public that, in connection with the Live National Day Fireworks Display starting at 10pm from the Detached Mole, the following restrictions will apply:

Access to Peter Isola Promenade will be restricted to pedestrians only from 9pm to 1am, until completion of the Displays and dismantling of equipment within the area.

‘No Parking’ will also be in place as from 5pm along Peter Isola Promenade. Arrangements are being made by the Captain of the Port for large ships berthed alongside Detached Mole western to be removed, thus providing a prime viewing location for the general public.