SNAG "Disheartened" By School Delays

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2021 .

The Special Needs Action Group says it is "sorely disheartened" with the delay in the announcements given to parents of children attending Early Birds and St Martins School this September.

A statement from the Special Needs Action Group follows below:

The fact that the school is to commence later than most schools is something that was communicated to parents much later than reasonably expected. Although the Education department has worked very hard to see that alternative provisions have been made to cover for this late opening and to cater for the morning allocations of pre pre schoolers, the communication of information to parents has been delayed causing great anxiety and frustration throughout the entire summer break.

Given the date we find ourselves in, parents have still not been afforded a school visit to view the facilities and children have not had a chance to familiarise themselves with a new setting, something which is imperative for children with special needs.

Parents also need clarification of matters regarding transport provisions/arrangements and the equalisation of school opening/closing hours which are on going issues that SNAG is continuously asking for updates on.

We hope that the Education Department will communicate news of the new school arrangements at their earliest possible convenience, and going forward, hope to see that these children and families are afforded better forward management and communication.