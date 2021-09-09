MAG Announce Three Events For October
The Musicians Association of Gibraltar have announced a triple header of events this October at The Ince’s Hall Theatre, with the first being the Juan Galiardo Trio Jazz Concert on Thursday the 14th.
A statement from Mag follows below:
Born in Seville, Juan has performed around the World and we have no doubt that his performance on the Rock will be one that local Jazz enthusiasts will thoroughly enjoy. Tickets are priced at £6.
Next up, The Rock Shadows will return with their tribute to Cliff Richard and The Shadows. An experienced band and no strangers to the big stage, you can expect the 60’s sound that made this band so popular and joining them for a few songs will be the talented Yusef Moudden. Supporting The Shadows will be Della Slade and Lorena Rodriguez. Tickets are priced at £10.
The third night is a Homage to the 90’s Rock Scene, featuring 6 local acts. Guy Valarino, Ellipse, Otherside, House 13, Paper Place and Jar of Lies will tackle legendary artists such as Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Alanis Morrisette, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Radiohead! Sounds Like Teen Spirit is priced at £12
£1 of every ticket sold will go going the new Theatre Foundation. All tickets already available at www.buytickets.gi