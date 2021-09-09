MAG Announce Three Events For October

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2021 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar have announced a triple header of events this October at The Ince’s Hall Theatre, with the first being the Juan Galiardo Trio Jazz Concert on Thursday the 14th.

A statement from Mag follows below:

Born in Seville, Juan has performed around the World and we have no doubt that his performance on the Rock will be one that local Jazz enthusiasts will thoroughly enjoy. Tickets are priced at £6.