Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Win Essential Services Football Tournament

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2021 .

A football tournament for Gibraltar’s essential services raised £1,653 for charity at Devil’s Tower Camp on Wednesday 8 September.

The fundraiser saw 10 teams battle it out on the day, with the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service eventually winning the knockout tournament against the Airport Fire and Rescue Service in a penalty shootout.

As well as raising money for the Services Benevolent Funds, the event was designed to recognise the efforts of the Rock’s essential services during the COVID pandemic.

Following the event, players and supporters attended a barbecue at the camp.

In total, teams included the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, who had two teams, the Gibraltar Defence Police, the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs, Gibraltar Ambulance Service, HQ British Forces Gibraltar, Airport Fire and Rescue, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue and the HM Prison Service.

Warrant Officer Patrick Canepa, of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, who organised the event, said: “It was a great event and I think I speak for all essential services when I say we all had a lot of fun.

“I am over the moon that we have raised so much money for the Services Benevolent Funds.

“Although this was the inaugural event, I hope this becomes an annual event to help bring the family of essential services in Gibraltar closer together.”

The following day, WO1 Canepa organised a National Day Charity Breakfast at Devil’s Tower Camp for all working personnel, to maximise the amount raised for the Benevolent Funds. He managed to add a further £217, increasing the total to £1,850.