Organisers Thank CUTW Volunteers

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2021 .

Gibraltar was buzzing with teams today from around 9am yesterday morning, heading to sites, ready to do their bit for the environment as part of the Clean Up The World campaign.

The ESG said:

“Over 500 volunteers, at 26 sites, cleared, picked, grabbed and swept shorelines, revetments, underwater sites, open water and various green habitats throughout our Nature Reserve, in a bid to free them of plastics, and other non-biodegradable waste. Several truckloads later the day has ended with many positive stories, some frustrations over litter found, and lessons learnt as per every year.

“While we go through the teams’ reports and feedback we wanted to take this chance to thank everyone who took part and those who supported the campaign.

“Our volunteers displayed great civic pride and care for our beautiful environment and that is priceless.

“We shall be releasing a more detailed account of the actions taken and the campaigns current aims very soon.”