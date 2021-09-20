Rugby Coaching Course For RGP And GFRS Officers

Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) and Gibraltar Fire and Rescue  Service (GFRS) have been working towards the first stage of their International  Rugby Board, level 1 coaching certificate. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The course was delivered by coaches from the Penguin International Rugby Football  Trust who promote the training of young people in Rugby throughout the world. They  were invited to Gibraltar by the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union (GRFU)’s  development coach, Dave Barley. 

The coaching staff of Alun Harries and Dave ‘Cobie’ Cockburn made full use of their  many years of experience in order to put the eight trainee coaches through their  paces with a programme that included the methodology of coaching and the  assessment of health and safety issues as well as the game play itself. 

An RGP spokesman said “The original idea came from the Commissioner of Police  who heard of the GRFU’s ‘Rugby in School Initiative’ and realised that, the  involvement of Police officers and other essential services personnel would provide a  perfect platform for interacting with youngsters in a non ‘policing’ or ‘non-emergency’  scenario. It was also clear that the all-inclusive nature, discipline and strong moral  code of rugby has much to offer to young people.” 

Gibraltar Rugby’s Technical Director, Dave Barley commented: “It will be fantastic to  have eight new coaches from the RGP and GFRS who will be able to go into schools  and deliver rugby coaching to boys and girls. Part of the project is to deliver a rugby  programme but, in this way, we are also educating young people on the work the  emergency services do in our wider community. It is important that we break down  barriers and allow young people to build a strong relationship with our emergency  services.”



 

 

