TNP Supports ESG's CUTW Last Saturday

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2021 .

With hundreds on volunteers based on land, a small Nautilus team was deployed out at sea to collect surface plastic.

A statement from TNP follows below:

A short boat trip onboard Aronnax, saw 83 pieces of plastic debris netted out by a couple of our young #MedOceanHeroes, Paula and Alex, ensuring these do not cause our marine wildlife any harm and before it reached our shorelines. A fantastic effort all round with a great display of civic pride.

TNP continue with the 70th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean already set in place for next week at Eastern Beach in a bid to maintain our coastline plastic free throughout the year.