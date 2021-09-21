Loreto Convent School Celebrate International Day Of Peace

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2021 .

Loreto Convent School today celebrated International Day of Peace.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

The United Nations International Day of Peace is celebrated on September 21st each year to recognise the efforts of those who have worked hard to end conflict and promote peace. It is a day of global ceasefire-personal and political. Today marks 20 years since a UN resolution was passed to establish 21 September as Peace Day.

At Loreto Convent school, the day is celebrated by coming together as one with the wider community, to inspire everyone to think creatively and collectively on how to strengthen the ideals of peace.

The children are also encouraged to think about the importance of being at peace with nature; to care for creation and respect the environment.

The theme for this year is:

Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world. Next month the United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow – COP 26- with the aim that we make peace with our Earth. Monsignor Paul Bear, our school chaplain, brings us the Pope’s vision for peace in the world.

For numerous years, pupils in Yr. 6 have prepared a Peace Service to mark the occasion. This year we have invited representatives from different faiths in our community to share with our pupils in verse, dance, song and prayer. The service takes place in our Palm Tree playground where our Peace Pole - a symbol of the oneness of humanity and our common wish for a world of Peace- takes a prominent position.

There are 250,000 peace poles in the World, at the Pentagon, Machu Pichu in Peru, in Bethlehem, on Table Mountain in South Africa and here at Loreto Convent- the one and only Peace Pole in Gibraltar. It holds the message – May Peace prevail on Earth.