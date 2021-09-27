HMS Pursuer Conducts 'Small Arms Firing' Training At Sea

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2021 .

HMS Pursuer conducted a Small Arms Firing at sea to train and coach their personnel in marksmanship principles.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The maritime environment provides a unique challenge in aiming at a moving target from a moving platform. This requires a steady hand and regular training to ensure the gunners maintain a high degree of accuracy.

The serials train each gunner through various scenarios which concludes with an assessment in their ability to engage a target at various ranges and speeds. Once the gunner has achieved the required standard, they are authorised to conduct force protection duties within the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, a vital capability in providing security to British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and demonstrating UK Sovereignty.

HMS Pursuer has three positions to fire from, two positions from the flying bridge and one on the forecastle. Each position is mounted with a General Purpose Machine Gun.

