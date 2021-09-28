Unite Members At Mitie Defence Ltd “Overwhelmingly” Accepts Pay Offer

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2021 .

Unite the Union members at Mitie Defence Ltd held a meeting at the Naval Base in Gibraltar with a view to discuss the pay offer presented by the company and also to update members on the way forward for the new MoD contract.

A statement from Unite the Union Gibraltar follows below:

Unite members endorsed the Shop Steward’s committee recommendation to accept a 2.7% consolidated pay increase which will also see the increment applied to the on-call allowance. A strong mandate was also received to formulate a pay proposal for the new contract.

It is expected that the MoD will announce who the preferred bidder for the new contract is on the 29th November 2021 and vesting day would be in May 2022. Unite understands that the three companies who have bid for the new contract are Mitie (previously Interserve), Veolia and Amey.

Unite Christian Duo said: “we are delighted with the support received at the general meeting held today not only because of the endorsement on the pay offer but importantly on our strategy going forward. We must thank our Shop Stewards and membership in general for the unity and leadership shown throughout the many years of my involvement, something which will prove essential as we move on to the challenges that a new contract may bring.”





