One Eden Launches Spain’s First Ever Pizza Express in Alcaidesa

Written by YGTV Team on 05 November 2021 .

Advertorial:

On 3rd November, Pizza Express held a well-attended inauguration party to celebrate its arrival in Alcaidesa, opening its doors to Juan Franco, the Mayor of La Linea de la Concepcion among other distinguished guests. The atmospheric tone of the evening was set with local musician Yusef Moudden who gave an unforgettable acoustic performance.

The restaurant was buzzing with guests from the local community and Gibraltar, who enjoyed delicious handmade pizza (of course). Firm favourites of the evening were signature dishes “Padana” a show-stopping goats-cheese and caramelized onion recipe and the famed “Fiorentina”: a spinach, mozzarella, and black olive creation, deemed “controversial” on its release, due to being the first pizza launched by Pizza Express to include a free-range egg cracked in the middle. Founded in London in 1965, the Pizza Express brand is loved around the globe, with nearly 600 restaurants across the UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. After 10 years of success in Gibraltar, Pizza Express has finally arrived in Spain.

Alcaidesa has seen millions of euros of investment already this year, and this latest restaurant opening comes from One Eden, a Developer with exciting residential projects on the horizon, including recently launched Infinity Sea View Homes & Beach Club.

Gregory Butcher, Chairman of One Eden commented “Alcaidesa is a place of dreams, its unique topography means that from almost any position you can gaze at the sea. Alcaidesa is the jewel in the crown of this part of the coast. We are going to invest in great facilities, add sports and new projects. We plan to drive Alcaidesa upwards and this will benefit the entire area, providing jobs and opportunities. The ethos of the One Eden brand is “we build communities”, this is something we did in Gibraltar so successfully with Ocean Village and World Trade Center and now we will invest several hundred millions of euros here in Alcaidesa. This is only the start, watch in the next few years Alcaidesa being propelled to where it should be, and recognised as the jewel in the crown.”

Alcaidesa has already benefited from new projects this year, including One Eden Chiringuito, Café Fresco and Millennium Group commenced construction of a top level 5-star hotel and will be investing 100 million euros in the project. Whilst One Eden has also breathed new life into the recently renovated Acqua Alcaidesa Plaza with significant investment into the plaza surroundings, with flora and fauna, and beautiful lighting.

Pizza Express in Alcaidesa is open 7 days a week and is also available for takeaway. Make your pizza dreams come true and reserve your table at the restaurant on +34 856 569 014 or visit the website on www.pizzaexpressalcaidesa.es